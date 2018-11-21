Wednesday, Nov. 21

Lucill

The Concordia Coop Bookstore’s monthly Alternative Media Fair is on today, gathering non-mainstream publishers, writers, zinemakers and activists to share their work with the public. See the vendor list and more details here. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free entry

Raphaël Bussière, who some will remember as a member of local band Heat, is launching a solo EP at Turbo Haüs under the name Lucill. With a sound reminiscent of contemporary indie rockers like Kurt Vile and the War on Drugs as well as 1980s staples Indochine and the Smiths, this is definitely worth a look and listen. 2040 St-Denis, 5:30–7 p.m., free

“Food forest” designer Jonah Neumark is doing a presentation on his brand of forest gardening at the Concordia Greenhouse this evening. Apparently, a food forest is a garden that provides a variety of different foods (nuts, herbs, veggies, etc.), but he’ll surely tell you more at the event. Hall Building (1455 de Maisonneuve W. 13th floor), 6 p.m., $15 ($10 for students)

The LGBTQ community centre in the Village is offering free naloxone training in response to the ongoing fentanyl crisis in Montreal and across Canada. The event is mainly in French, but the organizers will accommodate anglophones if requested in advance. 2075 Plessis, 6:15 p.m., free (registration required)

The increasingly active and recently opened Club Pelicano is having yet another DJ night tonight. Check out their cocktails and late night snacks while DJ Miraa Miraa is at the tables. 1076 Bleury, suite 001, 9 p.m., free entry

