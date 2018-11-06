Tuesday, Nov. 6

Max. Photo by Mike Zahar

The 2nd edition of Montreal’s Zero Waste Festival are holding their closing party at the Pop-Up Lab tonight. French environmentalist Jérémie Pichon has crossed the ocean to talk about his strategies for reducing household waste. 4128 St-Denis, 5 p.m., $10—$14

Catch the first glimpse of the new exhibition at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, Architecture Itself and Other Postmodernist Myths, “a counter-reading of postmodern procedures, deflating the myth of the autonomous architect and recovering empirically describable architectural activity” via building fragments, drawings, models and primary source documents collected by guest curator Sylvia Lavin. Following the vernissage (which includes a presentation and reception), the exhibition runs through April 7. 1920 Baile (Paul Desmarais Theatre), 6:30 p.m., free

Montreal’s bilingual improvisation festival Mprov (now in its 13th edition) mounts a range of adventurous and edgy theatre performances at Montreal Improv and le P’tit Impro, tonight through Sunday.

American expats and political voyeurs should take note that McGill’s wing of Democrats Abroad is hosting a midterm election party at la P’tite Grenouille. There will be drink specials and a DJ, so you can celebrate or commiserate the result in style. 3435 St-Laurent, 7 p.m.

If you’re up for the trek to Laval, internationally popular French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens are playing Place Bell. 1950 Claude-Gagné, 7:30 p.m., $46–$78

NYC musician Max — whose pop sound is inflected with soul and hip hop — plays Théâtre Fairmount, supported by Bryce Vine and EZI. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $26/$31

