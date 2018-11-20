Tuesday, Nov. 20

H.E.R.

Anyone with an interest in polyamory (who also has a little free time in the afternoon) should check out a reading by Toronto journalist Jenny Yuen from her new book Polyamorous, followed by a Q&A between her and fellow author/Guardian columnist and Concordia PhD alum Emer O’Toole. Argo Bookshop (1915 Ste-Catherine W.), 2–3:30 p.m., free

A Trans Day of Remembrance event is being organized in the Mile End to commemorate victims of transphobia around the world. A vigil will be followed by a clothing swap and a plant cutting swap. 185 Van Horne, 5–8 p.m. (vigil starts at sunset), free

Illustrators of all skill levels are invited to Gallery Parfois’s weekly Tuesday Night Life Drawing session. Some materials will be provided but participants are strongly encouraged to BYO (including sketchbooks) as supplies are limited. 4064 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $5

California neo-R&B artist H.E.R. just released a new EP, I Used to Know Her Part 2, and tonight she’s in Montreal to play MTelus with openers Bri Steves and Tone Stith. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $48.25

Klezmer music has been all the rage in the past few years. You can check out local group Amerike Klezmer, who play a blend of traditional Jewish, Greek and Bulgar music as those styles evolved in North American diaspora communities at la Vitrola tonight. The event is presented by KlezKanada. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Tonight at Cabaret Mado, Haus of Baga are holding a cinema themed night with Sasha Baga and a host of other performance. Music will be provided by Mec Plus Ultra’s DJ Diskommander. 1115 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $6 ($5 for students)

