Thursday, Nov. 8

Dear Denizen

As always, the program for the 21st annual Montreal documentary film festival RIDM (Rencontres Internationales du Documentaire de Montréal) spans the personal and political with films from all over the world, to be screened at various cinemas in the heart of the city, today through Nov. 18.

Parisian Laundry is holding a double vernissage for Frances Adair Mckenzie and Veronika Pausova entitled Busy Bodies. The works are focused around manipulating everyday textile objects like purses, bags and clothes. 3550 St-Antoine W., 5 p.m., free

Toronto alt-pop band Monowhales are playing Petit Campus along with Edmonton’s Royal Foundry and locals Oaks Above and About Joshua. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 7:30 p.m., price unlisted

Montreal electro-pop band Dear Denizen are launching a new EP called BEC (Belle Existence Chaude) as part of the Coup de Coeur Francophone festival. Le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $15, all ages

Toronto rapper Jazz Cartier plays le Belmont with local opener Speng Squire. 4483 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $32.25

Local stand-up troupes the Sketch Republic and Employees of the Year are organizing a ’90s and beyond video-dance/comedy party at Théâtre Sainte Catherine. DJ Oops He Did It Again will be spinning for the event. 265 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $8 ($6 for students)

