Thursday, Nov.22

Tranna Wintour

Etsy Montreal hosts its annual pre-holiday pop-up market at Windsor Station, gathering over 150 artisans and designers to sell their goods today through Saturday. See the list of vendors here. 1100 de la Gauchetière W., 11 a.m.–7 p.m., free entry

Local blues trio Endrick and the Sandwiches are doing an album launch at l’Escogriffe tonight. As per regular Thursdays at l’Esco, there will be $1 oysters. Wild Mercury will be providing the chorus as well. 4461 St-Denis, 5 p.m., free

Stand-up comic, sassy film commentator and Montreal scene celeb Tranna Wintour rounds out her entertainer status by playing her first concert, “MTV Unplugged style,” accompanied by Mark Andrew Hamilton (Woodpigeon, Frontperson). Diving Bell Social Club (3956 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $15 includes album digital download /$30 includes album on vinyl

Hamburg electronic duo Digitalism are playing Newspeak tonight along with Montreal’s own Beat Market. Newspeak (1403 Ste-Élisabeth), 9 p.m., $20–$30

Whatever your feelings about the new remake of Suspiria (reviews have been love or hate), there’s no doubt that Dario Argento’s 1977 original is a classic, as is its soundtrack. Tonight you can catch a screening of the film accompanied by the original composer and performers: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin plays Théâtre Fairmount, with an additional set of music following the film. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $35/$40

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings.