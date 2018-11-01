Thursday, Nov. 1

Cadence Weapon

Today through Monday, Nov. 5, the HTMlles festival of feminist-oriented media arts and digital culture brings together artists, scholars and activists from here and abroad for exhibitions, performances and talks at galleries around the city. See the complete calendar of events here.

Today through the 11th is the 32nd annual Coup de Coeur Francophone music festival, which presents a staggering 150 French-language acts from Quebec and beyond. There’s arguably a little something for everyone here, with genres from folk to punk, glam pop to hip hop. See the complete festival line-up here.

The first annual (and first in Canada) edition of international wine salon RAW WINE takes place today. The event at Science Centre is sold out, but a number of restaurants and bars are hold Raw Wine week events around town, as we detailed in our article earlier this week. 2 de la Commune W, 10 a.m., sold out

Anglo fans of French cinema (as well as francophones who don’t mind hardcoded subs) can catch up on recent releases from France at the annual Cinemania festival. Cinemania kicks off tonight (and runs through Nov. 11) with an opening ceremony and screening of the Olivier Assayas film Non-fiction, starring Juliette Binoche. Cinéma Imperial (1430 Bleury), 8:30 p.m., $25

Onetime Montreal resident and national poet laureate Cadence Weapon plays Montreal for the first time since releasing his eponymous album, with openers Fat Tony and Hua Li. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10/$13

Think Halloween is over? Bar la Shop would beg to differ! Their Midnight Society event brings you tech-house and electrocore from DJs MeLow and CedTek. If you dress up, you get in free, and they’ll award free drinks for the best costume. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $5

