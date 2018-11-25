Sunday, Nov. 25

Jessie Reyez

Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid 90s is screening at Cinéma du Parc, and it’s well worth a look. See our review from TIFF here. 3575 Parc, 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., $13/$10 youth/$11.50 seniors

Turbo Haüs is holding their first annual chili cook off. $10 gets you all you can eat chili. Judges will hand out prizes for the best meat and vegetarian versions. 2040 St-Denis, 5–8 p.m.

If you’re up on the local (mostly) francophone scene, GAMIQ 2018 (Gala Alternatif de la Musique indépendante du Québec) are giving out their Lucien awards at Petit Campus tonight. The night will be MC’d by Sexe Illégal and features performances by over a dozen groups. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 7 p.m., $23.14

Columbian-Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez is playing l’Astral tonight, with Toronto-based R&B artist Savannah Ré opening. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $24/$28

Montreal jazz musician Charles Lowe debuts his ’80s synth-pop/pop-punk project Dolly Blonde live at la Vitrola, launching his new EP A Boy Called Wolf. 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.