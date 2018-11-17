Saturday, Nov. 17

Bonbon Kojak

The Montreal Science Fiction and Fantasy Association is holding a used book sale in the rather post-apocalyptic venue Hotel Espresso. Some books will be as cheap as 3 for a dollar. 1005 Guy Street, 12–4 p.m.

Local food movement advocates On sème are hosting a “from crop to cup”-themed coffee event at Ausgang Plaza today and tomorrow. They will be talking about the stages of coffee production and distribution as well as offering up tastings. 6524 St-Hubert, 2 p.m., $32.84

Cross-disciplinary arts showcase MTL Uncovered is back for a second edition at Théâtre Paradoxe, with live music, art exhibitions, DJs and food by respected restaurants. See the line-up details here. 5959 Monk, 5 p.m.–12 a.m., $20/$26 with meal

Jasmine Bleile, who you might recognize and remember for the esteemed local country/folk band Ladies of the Canyon that went quiet a few years ago, has branched out with Satellìtes, and tonight she’s launching an LP called Love and Disaster at le Ritz with opener Sylvan Lanken. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10

Closing out this year’s M for Montreal festival is the M pour Minuit party at le Ministère. The late night event includes performances by rappers Naya Ali and Kris the $pirit, Congolese-Canadian DJ and Moonshine collaborator Bonbon Kojak and others. Le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent), 12 a.m. (Sunday), price unlisted

