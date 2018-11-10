Saturday, Nov. 10

Stiff Little Fingers

Get into vernissage mode at Patrick Mikhail Gallery, where Amy Schissel launches an exhibition of new paintings, sculptures and works on paper called Hyper Atlas. 4815 St-Laurent, 2–6 p.m., free

The Opéra de Montréal‘s latest production, of Wagner’s Das Rheingold, begins tonight at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (with more performances on Nov. 13, 15 and 17). 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $30–$266

One of Cult MTL’s Johnson Cummins’ recommendations is classic Northern Irish punk rockers Stiff Little Fingers, who will be playing les Foufs along with Kingston’s Mahones. 87 Ste-Catherine E, 8 p.m., $29–$34

The Gospel of Eureka, a documentary on the clash of cultures between Bible thumpers and gay karaoke in Eureka, Arkansas, is playing tonight at the Latin Quarter cinema for RIDM (350 Emery, 9 p.m., $12, student and senior discounts available). Get caught up in that world before heading to the official afterparty at the Cinémathèque, where DJ Frigid will set the rhythm for cabaret performances by Peaches LePage, Pheonix Inana and others. 335 de Maisonneuve, 10:30 p.m., free

As Johnson so aptly pointed out, it’s hole-in-the-wall Main classic haunt Barfly’s 22nd anniversary (the large hole in the wall by the door was recently covered over, but the spirit is unchanged). As part of the celebration, the Tina Trons and Speed Fairies will be playing tonight. 4062A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted.

Monthly LGBT club night Mec Plus Ultra marks a decade of partying with a 10th anniversary blowout. Le Belmont (4438 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $6 with a free drink before 11 p.m./$10 after

