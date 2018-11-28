REVIEW: Robyn, Honey

Robyn, Honey (Konichiwa/Interscope)

Robyn’s music is like an intense molly peak: it could leave you either dancing or crying. Her new album Honey, though danceable, delves more into the melancholy. “Missing U”, for example, is about her break-up. “There’s this empty space you left behind” she sings over pulsating synths. Robyn understands the absence of her partner as being in itself a kind of presence. By album’s end, Robyn confidently declares that she’s “never going to be broken-hearted, ever again.” It may be hard to hear if it’s blasted over a bad pair of speakers at a party, but rest assured, Robyn is optimistic. 8/10 Trial Track: “Missing U”