REVIEW: Calvin Harris & Normani, Normani x Calvin Harri

Calvin Harris & Normani, Normani x Calvin Harris (RCA)

Fifth Harmony may be no more, and it’s probably for the best. Following in the footsteps of ex-member Camila Cabello’s trailblazing debut, next up is Normani. Much like Cabello, it looks like it may take some time for the vocalist to break loose from the 5H puppet strings and find her own sound. It’s hard to deny that part of this EP feels like throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks, though it is a step in the right direction toward determining what makes her unique. 6.5/10 Trial Track: “Slow Down”