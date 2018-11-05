Monday, Nov. 5

Exploded View

Griffintown Filipino restaurant Junior launches a new weekly DJ night called Crate & Vinyl, featuring a crew of respected local DJs. Dylon kicks things off with a night of ’80s alternative, new wave and synth-pop. 1964 Notre-Dame W., 5–10 p.m., free entry (food purchase required)

Cinéma Politica Concordia and 77 Montreal are teaming up to present the Quebec premiere of Boris Mitić’s In Praise of Nothing, a documentary narrated by Iggy Pop. Jeremy Sandor’s short film Couleur du Moment will be shown beforehand. 1455 de Maisonneuve W, 7 p.m., $5—$10 suggested donation

Actor/director and hometown boy Jay Baruchel is back in town to launch a book, the story of his Habs fandom, titled Born Into It: A Fan’s Life. Catch Baruchel in conversation with TSN 690’s Conor McKenna at NDG’s Lower Canada College auditorium. 4092 Royal, 7–9 p.m., $5 plus tax/$3 students & seniors

Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris has a band called British Lion and they are playing Théâtre Corona tonight. The event is presented by Heavy MTL. 1980s Canadian metalheads Coney Hatch are opening. 2490 Notre-Dame W, 7 p.m., $35+

Mexico City psych/dub/krautrock band Exploded View plays la Sala Rossa with openers Forma. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$20

