Monday, Nov. 26

Popular Filipino restaurant Junior is hosting a Crate & Vinyl night with DJ Haze, who will be playing a house set. Seating is limited so they ask that you RSVP by email in advance. 1964 Notre-Dame W., 5–10 p.m., free admission

At the Concordia University TV (CUTV) studios, check out the Video Watching Machine Comedy Show, where short films from “the deep dark depths of YouTube and Vimeo” will be screened and filmmakers “interviewed and coerced.” 2110 Mackay, 6:30 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

Climate Justice Montreal and Cinema Politica are presenting First Daughter and the Black Snake, a film about Enbridge pipelines on Indigenous land. Protagonist Winona Laduke and director Keri Pickett will be in attendance. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Poetry chapbook publisher House House Press are holding a soft launch at the Atlas building in Mile Ex with readings by three poets. 170 Jean-Talon W., 7:30–10 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

New York-based indie rocker and comic book artist (!) Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts are playing l’Escogriffe tonight along with local artist Alex Burger and expat Brit Matt Lazenby. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Montreal-based art punk act Petra Glynt just released a new record, My Flag Is a Burning Rag of Love, and tonight she’s playing la Vitrola as part of a mini-tour in support of the release, with openers Ice Cream and Dregqueen. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

