Friday, Nov. 9

The MAC’s party night Nocturne is happening ce soir, with an installation by artist duo the Two Gullivers, DJs Lexis, Scott C and LOUM, VJs, a “Feel Zone” (?), drinks and snacks for sale, and of course access to all three current exhibitions: Julian Rosefeldt: Manifesto, Partitions and Françoise Sullivan. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–2 a.m., $17, free for MAC members

The Concordia Greenhouse is offering a full introduction to horticulture in anticipation of their fall houseplant sale. They will be covering the basics of plant biology, soil mixes, lighting and pest control, among other things. Hall Building (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 5:30 p.m., $12.50/$17.50

Today’s the second and last day of the UNIQLO pop-up. The much-loved Japanese casual wear retailer is promoting its HEATTECH items right before winter and apparently, giving some of it away. 1641 St-Alexandre, 10 a.m.–9 p.m., free

Friday Night’s lights will be reflected off a disco ball, y’all, because Tallboyz II Men (Toronto) are in town and and Employees of the Year are throwing a ‘90s (and beyond) video dance party because that’s how The Sketch Republic do. Theatre Sainte Catherine (264 Ste-Catherine E.), 9 p.m.–3 a.m., $6/$8

Montreal psych-rockers Mountain Dust launch their new record Seven Storms with a show at Turbo Haüs, where they’ll be supported by Monobrow and Sierra. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12/$15

French DJ and producer Brodinski — founder of Bromance Records and the man responsible for Kanye West’s Yeezus — is playing Newspeak tonight along with Prince Club. 1403 Ste-Élisabeth, 10 p.m., $20/$25

Homegrown Harvest is hosting Toronto DJette Ciel along with local favourites Frankie Teardrop and M Salaciak. The event runs until the sun comes up. Secret Location, 12 a.m., $15/$20

