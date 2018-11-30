Friday, Nov. 30

Alaclair Ensemble

Mile end ceramics Studio 313 is organizing a holiday sale, with a number of other local participants. Products on sale range from all manner of ceramics to locally produced chocolate, jams and children’s vintage clothing. They will have some wine on hand for guests too. 5333 Casgrain suite 311, 5 p.m.:

Montreal all-star cover band Tommy Youngsteen plays the best of the Boss at the Billy Bob Productions Christmas party, as well as a special Christmas tribute to Motown. Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc), doors 7 p.m., $25

The 24th edition of ArtJam Montreal, organised by Good Vibe People, is taking place at Nomad Life tonight. The jam includes art, live music and DJs, tattoo artists, photography and film, as well as a bar. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m., $10/$15 (free before 9)

Queb rap stars Alaclair Ensemble are launching their new album Souflette at Club Soda, with opening act Obia le Chef. But if you can’t make it tonight, they’re staging a repeat performance on Saturday, Dec. 8. 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $34.25

Also launching tonight is the sophomore record by local experimental electronic act Ellemetue, ie. Nunu Métal and Mingo l’Indien, the latter an alumnus of aughts-scene legends les Georges Leningrad. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 9:30 p.m., $10 advance/$20 w/ vinyl in advance/$15 at the door

If disco is your thing (let us be perfectly clear: disco is your thing), you can boogie all night long at the Disco Troopers afterhours tonight. Check out the facebook event for contact and location details. Secret Location, 12 a.m.–7 a.m., $10

