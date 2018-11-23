Friday, Nov. 23

Jean-Nicolas Orhon’s Ensemble

Ensemble is a new documentary about the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra, filmed by French filmmaker Jean-Nicolas Orhon over four seasons. The film opens today (with English subtitles) at Cinéma du Parc and Cinéma du Musée — see showtimes here.

Can Griffintown support another cocktail bar? Who knows, but Bulma Bar is going to give it a shot. They are having a soft opening tonight and tomorrow night featuring $20 pitchers and free hors d’oeuvres with every cocktail order. 686 Notre-Dame W., 5 p.m., free

Ali Abbasi’s Border won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes. The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma and Métropole Films are premiering the film at Cinéma du Parc tonight. The screening (in the original Swedish with English subtitles) includes a presentation by FNC’s Julien Fonfrède. 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., $13

Montreal synth wave artist Xarah Dion, Valeda, Seen and Yama//Sato play at the intimate Mile Ex recording space Breakglass Studios. 7250 Clark, doors 8–11 p.m., $10 (no one turned away for lack of funds; space limited, advance tickets available here)

Qabaret Genderfck and les Sans Desseins are hosting a queer cabaret at Café Cleopâtre. There will be over three hours of performances including pole dancing and shibari, which will be followed by a dance party. Performers include Toronto’s Gay Jesus, Rosie Bourgeoisie, Tristan Ginger and others. 1230 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $16/$20

Tonight at Quai des Brumes, Montreal indie pop band the High Dials are launching a new EP called Foreverish, with openers Vanille and Favours. 4481 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

Another LIP basement party is going down at la Sotterenea (downstairs from la Sala Rossa), featuring a dance room (music care of DJs Canhota and Hi Chew along with founder/resident Frankie Teardrop) and a chill/games room. Eighty per cent of the door will be donated to a charity that assists ill, disabled and 2S Indigenous people. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/PWYC

