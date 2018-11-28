REVIEW: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born (Interscope)

A Star is Born is one of the most authentic fictional music films of the past decade, its soundtrack eloquently complementing such a notion. Nothing feels like too much of a stretch, with Bradley Cooper’s earthy voice working wonders for the once brilliant rock icon he plays. Even the couple of intentionally mindless pop songs sung by Gaga are some serious slappers. “Shallows” and “I’ll Never Love Again” are career highlights, reminiscent of the more reserved sounds of 2016’s Joanne. The film is sure to be an award season darling. It will come as a great surprise if either of the two aforementioned tracks do not win the Best Original Song Oscar. 8/10 Trial Track: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version)