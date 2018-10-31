Wednesday, Oct. 31

DJ Gayance

Happy Halloween!

Media outlet Lez Spread the Word is organising a Halloween Party at Bain Mathieu. Drinks, music and a costume contest are on the menu. 2915 Ontario E, 7 p.m., $10

Because scary movies are a must (and you can watch all the standard classics at home), here are some Halloween-worthy screenings to choose from: At Cinéma Moderne, DeuXX screens the deranged 1987 gore-fest Blood Diner (5150 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $11.50), while Flohmarkt Pop-ups is showing the totally bonkers 1977 Japanese haunted house movie Hausú at Dollar Cinema (6900 Decarie Square, 8 p.m., $5, free Dollar Cinema movie ticket valid as of Nov. 1 if you show up in costume).

If you’re not feeling so spooky, you may still have a chance (if tickets are still available — check the event page for sales) to check out Milwaukee folk punks (and music legends) the Violent Femmes, playing MTelus with Minneapolis pop-rock artist Your Smith. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., price unknown (possibly sold out)

The Vatican en Folie Halloween party promises to bring some freaky energy to Cicchetti on Parc Avenue, with live music by Bernardino Femminielli (who doubles as “master of ceremonies”), PUMP (with Cochinita) and Ginger Breaker, DJs, a palm readers and astrologist. 6703 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

The Stranger Things Dance Party is happening at Foufounfes Electriques this year, and what better place for a spooky ’80s-music blowout? 87 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $5

Datcha is holding a Halloween edition of their Wednesday night with Montreal and Brussels-based DJ Gayance, who will be playing her Witches’ Brew of hip hop and Caribbean beats. An unannounced special guest will also be present. Datcha (98 Laurier W.), 11 p.m., price unlisted

