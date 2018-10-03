Wednesday, Oct. 3

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

Montreal’s only Indigenous resto, Roundhouse Café is holding a closing celebration for the end of the season. Natasha Kanapé Fontaine, ambassador for Café and L’Itinéraire spokesperson François-Étienne Paré will be in attendance, along with guest performers. 2330 Ste-Catherine W., 2 p.m., free

The 47th edition of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma begins today, promising yet another bountiful selection, through Oct. 14. It’s the festival’s first year without founder Claude Chamberlan at the helm — although he remains on-board in many capacities. As of our deadline, not many films had been announced, but count on seeing new works by Lars von Trier, Hirokazu Kore-eda (winner of the Palme d’Or!), Nadine Labaki, Jafar Panahi, Philippe Lesage and Quentin Dupieux. Various locations, passes $150/$125 (students/seniors)

Wajahat Ali’s critically acclaimed play The Domestic Crusaders (one that author Toni Morrison called brilliant) continues its run at Espace Knox (through Saturday, Oct. 6). 6215 Godfrey, 8 p.m., $22–$27

Phi Centre offers a great opportunity to catch a pair of esteemed local artists: Jerusalem in My Heart (aka experimental music by Radwan Ghazi Moumneh and visuals by Charles André Coderre) and Jessica Moss, whose recent set at POP Montreal was pretty awesome. 407 St-Pierre, show 8 p.m., $25

Two Chicago based multi-instrumentalists, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya and Options, will be playing at Bar le Ritz along with locals Lockimara and Joe Puck. 179 Jean-Talon W, 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

