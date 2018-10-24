Wednesday, Oct. 24

Alice Merton

Get a first peek at Jasmina Cibic’s exhibition Everything That You Desire and Nothing That You Fear at this evening’s vernissage at DHC/Art. The installation by the London-based Slovenian artist (created for last year’s 50th anniversary of Expo 67) “explores the production of national culture and its instrumentalization for political aims in the context of 20th Century World Expositions.” 451 & 465 St-Jean, 5:30–8:30 p.m., free

Heritage Montreal is hosting a “City Talks” conference on the future of parks, public and green spaces at the McCord museum tonight. Projet Montréal bigwig and Plateau borough mayor Luc Ferrandez will be one of three speakers at the event, which is free and open to all. 690 Sherbrooke W, 6 p.m., free

Get to Mile End micro-bar Kabinet for bimonthly wine and music shindig Acquired Taste, promising “funky sips and sounds from far out places” with staff prices on bottles and tunes care of DJs Appraiser and Silktits. 92 Laurier W., 7 p.m., free entry

Jet-set pop singer Alice Merton has lived all over the place and she’s not afraid to brag about it. Her single “No Roots” hit number one on the French charts and the American Alternative charts in 2016. One-hit-wonder or prodigee? You can decide tonight at Théâtre Fairmount. The opener is Foreign Air. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $26.25/$31.25

This Magazine’s We Need To Talk About This national speaking tour makes its Montreal stop at the MMFA and will delve into how we talk about and deal with issues pertaining to mental health. Check out our interview piece. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $15

