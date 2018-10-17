Wednesday, Oct. 17

TsuShiMaMiRe

Check out the fourth edition of painting session Artjammin’ Patima x Mr. Sun at Salon Enchanté, where the soundtrack will be dedicated to dub and reggae as a nod to the legalization of cannabis. Materials will be provided but you can also bring your own. 3770 Ontario E., 6 p.m.

If you missed their Sunday screening, you have another chance to see Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo at Cinéma Moderne tonight. 5150 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $11.50

The October edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s Graphic Novel Book Club tackles Colin Willumsen’s Anti-Gone. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

How many more opportunities will there be to catch John Lydon in action? PIL have played at least one great show in Montreal in recent years (that our crew can attest to), so despite his recent political faux-pas, Lydon’s still worth your time, and perhaps even your money. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $52.25/$62.65

The Distortion Psych Fest is hosting all-girl Japanese art-punk group TsuShiMaMiRe along with Tekeshi Terauchi surf tribute Teke Teke and Tamayugé. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W), 9 p.m., $16.73

The recently opened Pow Pow bar on top of l’Esco is having one of many legalization-themed parties in town today. Bonjour High will be featuring DJ FunkyFalz, who will also be their Wednesday resident going forward. 4459 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free

