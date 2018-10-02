Tuesday, Oct. 2

Megan Nash

Husa Sounds is putting on a DJ night at Mexican resto Burrito Borracho. Tacos are $2.50 and there are specials on tequila and mezcal. Music is by local house DJ Joumana. 2110 Crescent, 7 p.m., free

University of the Streets Café is organizing an event on art and gentrification entitled “How do art and artists change our cities for the worse?” Guest speakers include artist/academic Guillaume Adjutor and playwright/theatre director Rahul Varna. The public is invited to participate actively in the conversation, which will be moderated by artist/educator Emma Haraké. Bâtiment 7, 1900 le Ber, 7 p.m., free

Gary Shteyngart is the best-selling author of Super Sad True Love Story, Absurdistan and The Russian Debutante’s Handbook as well as an essayist for major American publications like The New Yorker and author of a memoir that made best-book-of-the-year lists in 45 publications. Tonight he launches his new novel Lake Success at the Rialto Hall, in conversation with Joseph Rose. 5711 Parc, 7–9 p.m., $12 (ticket includes 15 per cent discount on the book)

Immersive audiovisual experience Human Instrument pairs an a cappella vocal performance with cymatics, transforming the human voice into visuals that are projected to trippy effect in the Satosphere dome. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25

Brasserie Beaubien plays host to the first ever Canadian edition of Youngbloods, a touring series featuring three recently discovered music acts. Playing tonight are Megan Nash, PR Newman, and Owen Meany’s Batting Stance. 73 Beaubien E, 9 p.m., $10

