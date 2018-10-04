Thursday, Oct. 4

Elton John

Berlin-based futurology prof Ludwig Engel presents a “counter-tour” of the impressive exhibit Utopie Radicali: Florence 1966-1976 at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, an alternative reading from a futurist/urbanist point of view. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free (RSVP rsvp@cca.qc.ca)

Comic and activist Chelsea Handler is really into cannabis and is traveling across Canada doing town hall-type events talking about it. A Civilized Conversation with Chelsea Handler, sponsored by Tweed and presented by cannabis media brand Civilized hits Théâtre Saint-Denis tonight. 1594 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $63.22–$114.95.

Black Theatre Workshop starts its season strong with Sound of the Beast, a multimedia piece that combines spoken word, storytelling and hip hop. Montréal Arts Interculturels (3680 Jeanne-Mance), 8 p.m., $27

If you can scrounge up tickets for Sir Elton John, he’s playing the Bell Centre tonight. If not, maybe hit up your favourite Karaoke bar and belt out “Tiny Dancer” while you drown your disappointment. Also, did you know his middle name is Hercules? Bell Centre (1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal), 7 p.m., $73—$250 (sold out)

The three-day Revolution Fest is starting tonight at Katacombes. This evening’s musical theme is folk-punk and features Stinkbox, Union Thugs and others. There will be information kiosques at the event from various activist groups, including the Collective Opposed to Police Violence and the Montreal Sisterhood. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., price unlisted

