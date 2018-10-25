Thursday, Oct. 25

Satori

Vues d’Afriques and the Brazilian Film Festival are teaming up to screen Février, a documentary about the samba school that won the samba contest in 2016. Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 7 p.m., $13

Check out a triple vernissage at Centre Clark, featuring sculpture work by Trevor Gould and Lewis & Taggart and a sound installation by Fortner Anderson and James Schidlowsky. 5455 de Gaspé #114, 8 p.m.

Hannah Moskovitch may well be the most compelling playwright working in Canada today, and as such Other People’s Children, which starts its run at the Centaur tonight, may well be appointment theatre. 453 St. François-Xavier, 7:30 p.m., $15–$25.

Don’t miss an opportunity to catch Moonlight author Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Broadway-bound Choir Boy at the Centaur Theatre, on through Sunday. For more about the play, see our interview with the cast. 453 St-François-Xavier, 8 p.m., $30–$55

Producer/chanteuse Foxtrott is putting out a new record called Meditations I-II-III and celebrating with a live show at le Ministère tonight. Pierre Kwenders will be in the house for a DJ set. 4521 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Dutch trance/world music fusion producer Satori and his Band from Space are playing l’Astral. Should be an interesting trip. They will be accompanied by Driss Skali back to back with Julian Prince. L’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W.), 9 p.m., $25/$29

