Sunday, Oct 7

Freak Dream

Monsieur restaurant and bar hosts a culinary tribute to Anthony Bourdain to benefit a suicide awareness organization, with chefs Kimberly Lallouz, Josie Weitzenbauer and Tanya Jackson of Leché Desserts. 1102 Bleury, 1–6 p.m., $15

The Cinéclub Film Society screens a restored 35mm print of Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1970 cult classic Zabriskie Point, the story of two students on the run in California’s Death Valley. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $15/$20

Twice a year, Canadian concert series Next Music From Tokyo showcases hot Japanese bands that skirt mainstream J-pop conventions. The October edition is happening tonight at le Ministère, promising a Taiwanese band in the mix (math rockers Elephant Gym) as well as Paranoid Void (also math rock), Otori (no wave/punk), Ululu (garage rock) and headliner Mass of the Fermenting Dregs (post-punk), who are making their third appearance at the festival. 4521 St- Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$20

Vancouver synth-punk duo Freak Dream, who recently released their debut LP Into the Sun, play la Sotterrena with openers Latex Honey Glove and Dregqueen. 4848 St-Laurent (basement), 8 p.m., price unlisted

