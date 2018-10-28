Sunday, Oct. 28

Tati au Miel
When Halloween falls on a non-weekend day you get to celebrate it over and over for a whole week! To facilitate, Bar la Shop is having an all-day party with DJs starting at 2 p.m. Regulars Chris de la Costa, OKIN among many others. 4177 St-Denis, 2 p.m., price unlisted
Concordia’s Used Book Fair, which runs Monday and Tuesday is having a pre-sale today so you can get there early and snag all the good books. They claim that it’s Epic (see event title). 1515 Ste-Catherine, 2 p.m.
Catch Dario Argento’s classic 1977 giallo horror movie Suspiria just in time for Halloween (and before the remake comes out and ruins it). Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 2:30 p.m., $13/$10 for 14–21/$11.50 seniors
Contact Theatre is looking for actors to audition for an upcoming production of Bonnie and Clyde, so get your wannabe-outlaw ass to Mainline Theatre this evening for the final try-out session. 3997 St-Laurent, 6–10 p.m., free
Espace POP and the Société des Calligraphes de Montréal are organizing their Fall Calligraphy Market. There will be tools, books, original works and other calligraphy-related paraphernalia for sale as well as a number of calligraphers present. 5587 Park, 10 p.m.
Datcha is hosting a Halloween edition of Humble, a party and platform for queer people of colour. There will be performances by Isabella Lovestory and Likklemangu and DJ sets by Tati au Miel and others. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $10
