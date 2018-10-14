Sunday, Oct. 14

Sheer Mag

If you’re into public transit and/or Montreal history you’d do well to show up at the STM garage sale at the Bellechasse garage. Vintage STM-related treasures are on offer and with them, part of the city’s history. Bonus: all the proceeds will be donated to charity. 5990 Casgrain, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., items can be purchased with cash/debit/credit.

Foufounes Electriques hosts the Montreal Punk Rock Flea Market, a place to buy clothing, skateboards, vinyl, pins, patches, posters and more. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry

Today is the last day of BBAM Gallery’s three-day pop-up market, where artisans will be selling posters, jewellery, embroidery, t-shirts and more. See more details here. 808 Atwater, 12:30 p.m.

Je suis indestructible and other organizations are holding a rally in honour of the one-year anniversary of the #MeToo movement. There will be a press conference at Quai des Brumes, followed by a gathering at Mont-Royal metro where yellow hearts symbolizing the #etmaintenant movement will be distributed. Finally, Enjeux-liveuses is organizing a vox pop. Corner of Mont-Royal and Berri, 1 p.m., free

In tribute to late producer Harry Gulkin, the Festival du nouveau cinéma hosts a free screening of Ján Kadár’s Montreal-made 1975 film Lies My Father Told Me at the Cinémathèque Québécoise. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 2:30 p.m., free

Philadelphia indie rockers Sheer Mag are bringing the noise to la Vitrola, with openers Narrow Head and Neighbour’s Guitar. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

