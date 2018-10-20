Saturday, Oct. 20

Jamal Moss aka Hieroglyphic Being

Scratch your vinyl itch at the fall edition of Salon du Disque, brought to you by local record shops Aux 33 Tours and Beatnick. 5035 St-Dominique, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

Montreal post-rock vets Fly Pan Am play their first live show in 14 years at the Dazibao art space in Mile End, with opener Kee Avil. See our feature interview with Fly Pan Am here. 5455 de Gaspé #109, 9 p.m., $15 (at the door only)

Walter J. Lyng and Leighland Beckman are celebrating five years of talk show insanity with a new Halloween episode of Night Fight at the Art Loft with celebrity guest Mike Paterson. Other stand-up guests include Kayla de Leon – Casalla, Vance Michel, Chris Venditto, Inés P. Anaya and Reese Turner. 4152 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10

It’s the one-year anniversary of former Bleury Bar à Vinyl venue Maison 2109. Entertainment should be an eclectic mix of elctro and funk, with Ernesto Ferreyra, Fur Trade records-founder Cristobal Urbina and ItMustBeJG at the decks. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Tonight’s late late party of choice is Cosmic Café, who have lined up Chicago’s techno-cum-Indian-folk-beats DJ Jamal Moss aka Hieroglyphic Being along with Moka and Kris Guilty. Details on the event page. Secret Location, 11 p.m.—6 a.m., $15/$20

