Saturday, Oct. 13

Ouri. Photo by Maiko Rodrig

Ciné-Gibli is screening Hayao Miyazaki’s classic fantasy epic Princess Mononoke at O-Taku Manga Lounge. It’s in the original Japanese with English subtitles, so no weird Disney dubs. 3623 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $5

As part of the Phenomena Festival’s Cabaret DADA Love, musicians and other performers will be taking the stage at la Sala Rossa for a farcical interdisciplinary spectacle. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $17

DJ, electronic producer and now singer (and Cult MTL cover girl) Ouri launches her new EP We Share Our Blood with a show at SAT. See our interview with Ouri here. 1201 St-Laurent, doors 8:30 p.m., $15

Halloween candy has been in pharmacy aisles for weeks now — if you’re of the persuasion, like we are, that it should be a month-long stat holiday, you can start celebrating tonight. Bar la Shop is hosting a retro ’80s new wave Halloween party. There will be a costume contest and DJ sets by Plastik Patrik and DJ Davidé. 4177 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8/$10

Another early Halloween option is the Spooky Ooky Scooby-Doo Drag Show at Café Cléopâtre. There will be Scooby-themed drag performances by drag family House of Laureen and special guests. 1230 St-Laurent (2nd floor), 10 p.m., $12 PWYC/NOTAFLOF

Queer-cruising night Grind’her will be partnering with QTPOC collective Get Bent to throw a drag show and dance party that’s also a fundraiser for Taking What We Need (proceeds go directly to supporting low-income transfeminine people). We have it on good authority that “it’s going to be weird, it’s going to be messy and it’s going to be hot af.” Brasserie Beaubien (73 Beaubien E.), 11 p.m.–3 a.m., $10/PWYC

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings.