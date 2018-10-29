PHOTOS: Undead street style



Montreal Zombie Walk 2018. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Saturday was Halloween-party night at bars and clubs and theatres across the city, but a little earlier in the day, before the season’s first snowflakes fell, undead enthusiasts gathered at Place du Canada and dragged their rotting corpses along Ste-Catherine all the way to Place des Festivals, where live music and revellery met the marchers for the occasion. Yes, it was the annual Montreal Zombie Walk. Here were some of our favourite costumes: