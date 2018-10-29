October 29, 2018
PHOTOS: Undead street style

By


Montreal Zombie Walk 2018. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Saturday was Halloween-party night at bars and clubs and theatres across the city, but a little earlier in the day, before the season’s first snowflakes fell, undead enthusiasts gathered at Place du Canada and dragged their rotting corpses along Ste-Catherine all the way to Place des Festivals, where live music and revellery met the marchers for the occasion. Yes, it was the annual Montreal Zombie Walk. Here were some of our favourite costumes:

  • image _dsc6083-jpg
  • image _dsc6207-jpg
  • image _dsc6094-jpg
  • image _dsc6237-jpg
  • image _dsc5993-jpg
  • image _dsc6115-jpg
  • image _dsc6112-jpg
  • image _dsc5976-jpg
  • image _dsc6192-jpg
  • image _dsc6159-jpg
  • image _dsc6185-jpg
  • image _dsc5969-jpg
  • image _dsc5936-jpg
  • image _dsc5986-jpg
  • image _dsc5941-jpg
  • image _dsc6037-jpg
  • image _dsc6170-jpg
  • image _dsc6118-jpg
  • image _dsc6055-jpg
  • image _dsc6128-jpg

