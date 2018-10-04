No rest for live-music fans this week

Well you made it through POP Montreal and A Varning From Montreal and now it’s time to lay low for a while, right? Wrongemboyo! There are plenty of gigs this week that will have you jumping off the couch:

Thursday: With ex-Spaceshit King Khan in town last week for POP, his cohort Mark Sultan (aka BBQ) returns to town to play l’Esco. This is going to be a doozy as Sultan is the king of croon with penmanship that can go toe to toe with his silky pipes. Opening is Priors and Sinkin’ Feelings. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12

For you synth fans who were looking to get back to the root at the Trisomie 21 with Besatzung and Morthouse at le Ritz – you blew it cause it’s sold the fug out.

It just wouldn’t be a Montreal week without some sort of fest happening. Starting tonight and running over the next three nights at Katacombes is the Revolution Festival, which will run the gamut from bands all over God’s green acre and rep folk punk (yep, that’s a thing), post punk and street punk. You can kick off the Revolution Festival with their folk/punk night with Stinkbox, Union Thugs, Bats in the Belfry, Primitive Workers Songbook and Out of System Transfer. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Friday: The Revolution Festival continues at Katacombes with their punk/oi night starring Zone Infinie, Glassed, Wretched Fools and Shards. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Saturday: Revolution Festival caps things off with Brixton Cats, Action Sedition, Dusters, Silex and Public Outsiders. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Local upstarts Lakes of Canada launch their third jammer We Will Outlive the Sun at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 8p.m., free

A big gig this week (one that was a contender for big pick of the week) is Amyl and the Sniffers. Coming straight outta the acne ridden outback of Australia, these righteous riffs will have you swinging pints and pumping fists. This is all happening at Sala with Kid Lucifer and Paul Jacobs. Expect to party fucking hard. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

Monday: Alright, here it is, the big pick of the week: the most stylish member of the experimental music community, Mr. Keiji Haino, at Sala. Haino is out to destroy all you think you may know about music while swinging a Gibson axe played at mind melting decibel levels. This will fucking rool. Opening is Julia Ready and the shred action of Eliza Kavtion. 4848 St-Laurent, p.m., 8 p.m., $20/$22

Tuesday: If you remember the sublime Exile From Guyville record you will definitely want to see Liz Phair dust off some numbers from that chestnut. (Has she made records other than that one?) Opening is Speedy Ortiz, at Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame St W, 7 p.m., $38

Although I am not a fan, I can honestly say I hate their fans more than the actual band. And what band would that be? Why Social Distortion of course. Being completely ignored by their Fonzie audience before Social D take the stage is Will Hoge. M Telus (59 St-Catherine E), 8 p.m., $50+

Current obsession: XTC, Live in Concert 1980