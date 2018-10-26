Friday, Oct. 26

DJ Pituca Putica

Montreal’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball is back at Cinéma Imperial, with two performances nightly tonight and on Saturday as well as Halloween night next Wednesday. Expect a screening of the classic movie, a costumed cast of actors, singers and dancers leading the crowd in some serious revellery, a costume contest and more. 1430 Bleury, 7:30 and 11 p.m., $19/95/$21.95 ($5 off for students on Oct. 31)

Elle Barbara & Twysted Miyake-Mugler host Hallowe’en Goes Hollywood: Vogue Ball! at la Sala Rossa, with DJs Tati au Miel & Chivengi. Bring your body, costumed preferably. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $17/$20

Tis the season for a cavalcade of costumed cover bands playing some weird Montreal party venue. This year it’s the Halloween Show at Poisson Noir, featuring local musicians playing the roles of (and the tunes by) Green Day (Dookie era, natch), Metric, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guided by Voices and the White Stripes. Secret location, 10 p.m., $6.66 with costume/$2,000 without/$5/PWYC

Bar le Ritz offers up yet another Halloween option. Their take on Girls Girls Girls is Ghouls Ghouls Ghouls. The music will be a mix of Latin electro (DJ Pituca Putica), disco (DJ Jeffany) and euro-dance/drag performer DJ Awwful. Dress code is, of course, vintage ghoul, but that’s more or less the usual uniform at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W, 11 p.m., price unlisted

Datcha is celebrating its fifth anniversary with their self-proclaimed “musical mascot” Thomas Von Party. Von Party’s Multi-Culti records will be bringing their colourful crew and decorations to the fête. Expect a long line and a sweaty dance-floor. 98 Laurier W, 11 p.m., price unlisted

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings or this week’s Hammer of the Mods.