Friday, Oct. 19

As part of Never Apart’s LGBT film series, U.S. film collective Dirty Looks compiles the best of eight years of experimental shorts into what promises to be a whopper of a one-hour short film program. A talk will follow the screening. 7049 St-Urbain, 7 p.m., free

The Diving Bell Social Club is hosting a denim party featuring live music by James Clayton, Yitzy and Sasha Cay, and DJ sets by Akeem Oh and Dreams & Schemes. There will also be pop-up clothing shops. 3956 St-Laurent 8:30 p.m., $10 ($7 if you wear all denim)

Mile End Guitar Co-op marks a decade in action with an in-shop concert featuring El Coyote and Mike O’Brien as well as the premiere of a one-of-a-kind 10th anniversary guitar. 5333 Casgrain (5334 de Gaspé) #208, 9 p.m., $10 suggested donation

The Enfants Malins collective is organizing an event tonight at Maison 2109 with an all-female, all-local line-up of minimal DJs Debbie Doe, Emikke and Duchesse as well as Enfants Malins member Percü. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., $7 ($5 before midnight)

Cinéma du Parc’s Parc at Midnight screening series presents the extended director’s cut of William Friedkin’s seminal horror film The Exorcist. It will be presented again on Saturday and Sunday. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $13

