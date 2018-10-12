Friday, Oct. 12

Anne T. Donahue

It’s day two of the Basin Fest music festival. See the line-up here.

Plateau skate shop Kebbek Skateboards launches a collaboration with multifaceted artist Thomas Bertrand, aka PETITOM — unveiling a mural, launching a clothing line and screening a short film. Bonus: free Pabst! 4257 St-Denis, 7 p.m.–midnight, free

Among the artists at this year’s Phenomena Festival — an annual spread of avant garde visual art, music and performing arts that begins tonight and runs through Oct. 20 — are Johanna Nutter, Slanty Eyed Mama, Alexis O’Hara and Jérôme Minière. The latter plays a multimedia show tonight at la Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15).

Flare called Cambridge, Ontario’s Anne T. Donahue “the internet’s best friend” and her thousands of Twitter followers likely agree. Her first book Nobody Cares was just released and she’s doing a Montreal launch event at Drawn & Quarterly. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

An absolute firecracker of a show hits L’Astral tonight. Folk punkers AJJ (f.k.a. Andrew Jackson Jihad) are the headliners, and they deserve to be, but considering Shellshag, Rozwell Kid, and the inimitable Kimya Dawson are opening, you damn well better get there early. 305 Saint-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $24.50/$28

Dutch techno pioneer and Gem Records owner Secret Cinema headlines at Newspeak tonight. He will be accompanied by locals Jonny Marciano and Mayfie. Newspeak (1403 Ste-Élisabeth), 10 p.m., $20

At Stereobar tonight are two up-and-coming local acts, Forrest and Hicky & Kalo. The latter founded Plaisirs Sonores Records. Expect a mix of deep house and techno. Stereobar (856 Ste-Catherine E.), 10 p.m., $8

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings.