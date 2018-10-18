The 17th edition of the SPASM film festival is on

This month film fans have the opportunity to enjoy two weeks of laid-back entertainment and the more unconventional side of cinema simultaneously.

The annual short film fest known as Festival SPASM returns for its 17th edition, which is shaping up to be its most ambitious yet.

“We have made changes this year for a bigger and better program,” says festival co-founder and president Jarrett Mann. “Opening night is different as we start with a Kabaret event. This means we’ll have eight short films from Quebec directors we handpicked premiering movies that they’re just wrapping up now. Premiere nights are always fun and gives off good vibes.”

Mann says that the festival was started as a reaction to conventional film genres, to showcase short films from Quebec and countries across the world. Genres range from horror to science fiction to anything strange and out of the ordinary, in French, English and Spanish.

The festival is held in cabaret venues, which allows for a more comfortable and more social atmosphere than the average cinema experience, with tables and chairs, drinks and music. Spasm always wraps with a Halloween party, but this year’s edition, happening on Oct. 27, moves from Plaza Theatre to the larger Club Soda. As usual, Mann notes, costumes are mandatory at this old-school Halloween bash. ■

See the Spasm festival program and ticket info here.