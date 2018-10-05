We spoke to one of the skaters from Disney on Ice

Unless you’re as cold-hearted as Cruella DeVille, as fussy as Woody or crankier than the Beast, you’d be pretty hard pressed to get cynical about Disney on Ice. And no matter what you think about Frozen — the reigning crown jewel in the cartoon empire’s roster of enchanted fairy tale soap operas — the children just can’t let go of Elsa, Anna and Olaf’s endearing escapades, and given the opportunity they’d gladly trade a Paw Patrol binge to dance and sing along to the colourful pageant of story and song in the flesh.

Calgary-born skater Brianne Mass has been with the Frozen touring company for two seasons now. The 20-year-old talent took a few moments to tell us about how the magic is maintained from city to city, week to week and show to show, as the company present Frozen in the arena ambiance of Place Bell nightly through Monday.

Darcy MacDonald: So what is your role in the show?

Brianne Mass: I’m a female ensemble skater, so you’ll see me all over the show, but I do have the privilege of attending Elsa’s coronation, and you’ll see me in summer, with Olaf, and in the opening and finale. So I am kind of everywhere!

This is my second year with Disney on Ice and Frozen was the first show I joined. I don’t see myself leaving it, that’s for sure!

DM: How does one end up on the cast and what does it allow to an upcoming professional skater, whether they’re more interested in athletics or entertainment?

BM: Well, for me, I started skating when I was seven, and I had big hopes and dreams for my skating career since as long as I can remember. Everyone gets into it kind of differently. I looked up to Disney on Ice, again, for as long as I can remember. (My mom brought me to) all kinds of Disney on Ice shows as a special treat, and since I was a skater I always looked up to (the shows) and kind of saw myself in it as I was skating.

What happens, though, is there are auditions, and when the show comes to your city you can audition with them live, afterwards. The whole cast basically has gone through this audition process. And then you kinda wait for the call, and if that happens, you’re in the cast!

DM: And how long does the tour last?

BM: We can do up to eight or ten shows a week, and the tour lasts about eight or nine months, and we move cities every week.

DM: And despite how exhausting that must be, how cute is it to see little kids all dressed up and dancing and freaking out?

BM: My favourite part, hands down, is seeing the kids dressed up and dancing, and they just wait for a wave from their favourite character. It never gets old.

DM: What opportunities does being on this cast give a young skater, moving forward in their career? What does it mean to your CV?

BM: Well, it really does look great! The experience that being part of the show gives you is unbelievable, because you’re travelling to a different city every week, so personally, it opens a lot of doors and definitely helps you become wiser, because you’re learning something a textbook can’t teach you. It helps you meet your maturity (in the business).

After awhile, it sounds corny, but we really become like a family, after eight or nine months on the road. At holidays, Thanksgiving or Christmas, we are all each other has. We’re really able to rely on each other throughout the year. The skaters and (crew and company) are all close, and honestly, it seems a little big, 100 people, but we really do get close throughout the year.

DM: It’s one thing to train for the skating, but how do you guys keep up those big Disney smiles, show after show?

BM: It’s because we really do love what we do. Everyone (in the show) grew up skating because they chose to skate, when they were in school or what have you, the skating would be the release, where we would go and have fun, and be able to be who we are in those scenarios.

So if you get to do it as a job, it doesn’t change. It’s always your outlet and it’s always what we love to do. And the fact that you can share it with thousands of people out in the audience — there’s never a reason to be upset about that!

And that’s the outlook of the cast. And that’s why you’ll always see us smiling! ■

Disney on Ice Presents: Frozen runs at Laval’s Place Bell through Monday, Oct. 9, with English and French language presentations daily. See the complete schedule and pricing info here.