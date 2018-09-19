Wednesday, Sept. 19

Molly Drag. Photo credit: Olivia du Vergier

The 13th edition of youth-oriented hip hop fest Hip Hop You Don’t Stop kicks off, and runs through Sept. 23 with events in Cote-des-Neiges and NDG. See the list of events here.

If you’ve never had the chance to catch beats and rhymes man (and Montreal character) Socalled in action, he’s playing a free show at Parc metro this evening. 7245 Hutchison, 5–6 p.m., free

Red Bull Music Festival opens at the Gesù with Triptyque, a show featuring performances by three Canadian experimental artists: Kara-Lis Coverdale, Alex Zhang Hungtai (aka Dirty Beaches) and Sarah Davachi. 1202 Bleury, 7 p.m., $10

Local lo-fi dream pop artist Molly Drag launches a new record called Thumper as part of this week’s KickDrum Backyard Sessions show. Also playing are Ora Cogan and Fog Lake. 248 Villeneuve, 7 p.m., $5–$10

The Montreal Coalition of LGBT Youth Groups is hosting an LGBTQ election debate at the Maison du Développement Durable. One candidate from the LIberals, PQ, CAQ, QS and Greens will be present and will be grilled by community leaders. There will be a cocktail for more informal discussions afterwards. The event is in French. 50 Ste-Catherine W, 6:30 p.m., free

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings