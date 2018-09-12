Wednesday, Sept. 12

Interpol

Alexandraplatz is hosting a wine and burgers (by Winneburger) event this evening. This should be one of the last of the summertime Weinplatz event series, so take advantage of their glorious terrasse. 6731 Esplanade, 4 p.m.

Chef Maurin Arellano gives a workshop on edible insects at the Centrale Culinaire as part of the YUL Eats festival. The ticket includes cooking demonstrations, food and a cocktail made from insect-infused simple syrup. 5333 Casgrain #311, 6:30 p.m.—9:30 p.m, $80.

Turn on the bright lights, or wait, maybe don’t. The doors for Interpol’s show at l’Olympia open at 6 p.m. for some reason. Sunflower Bean open. L’Olympia (1004 Ste. Catherine E.), doors at 6:00 p.m., show at 8 p.m., $50.75

Unless you’re (still) traumatized by It (either version, but we’re partial to Tim Curry), you may want to know that the Montreal Festival of Clowns starts tonight with an opening gala at MainLine Theatre. The fest itself runs until Sunday. MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., free.

