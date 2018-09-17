Watch the Polaris Music Prize Gala here! (TONIGHT)

The award for best Canadian album of the year — in the form of a $50,000 cheque — will be bestowed upon one lucky artist/band tonight, Monday, Sept. 17, at the 13th annual Polaris Music Prize Gala at the Carlu in Toronto. While the grand jury of music journalists from across the country deliberates upstairs, eight of the 10 nominated acts will perform. The nominees are:

Alvvays, Antisocialites

Jean-Michel Blais, Dans ma main

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Jeremy Dutcher, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Pierre Kwenders, MAKANDA at the End of Space, the Beginning of Time

Hubert Lenoir, Darlène

Partner, In Search of Lost Time

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, The Average Savage

U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited

Weaves, Wide Open

Only Alvvays and Daniel Caesar will not perform, though the latter will be in attendance. CBC 2’s Raina Douris will host the gala, which you can watch live right here at 8 p.m.: