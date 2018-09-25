Tuesday, Sept. 25

Richard Reed Parry

Check out the Phi Centre’s new VR exhibition, Echo: The Sound of Space. 407 St-Pierre, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $25/$17.50 students/seniors

Album listening series Die Pod Die drops the needle on Richard Reed Parry’s new solo record Quiet River of Dust Vol. 1, followed by a Parry Q&A. (Fans should note that he’ll be playing live on Thursday as part of the POP Montreal festival.) ECTO (936 Mont-Royal E., 2nd floor), 6–7:30 p.m., $5

The Montreal Black Film Festival kicks off with a screening of Jamie Jones’s Obey. And in case you haven’t heard, Spike Lee will be the festival’s special guest tomorrow. Cinéma Imperial (1432 Bleury), 7 p.m., $25

The Red Bull Music Academy is doing a night featuring local R & B DJs. Mind Bath, Shay Lia, Forever, TIKA and Casey MQ will be playing Le Balcon for the event. 463 St-Catherine W, 8 p.m., $10

Kopfkino presents a screening of A League of Their Own at Bar le Ritz PDB. Free popcorn (as always) with Bal Provisions selling ice cream on-site as well.179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7:30 p.m., film 8:30 p.m., $5

