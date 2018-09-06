Thursday, Sept. 6

Explore careers in the audio industry at MusiTechnic’s open houses today and tomorrow. 1088 Clark, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

You won’t find a better excuse to go the Old Port than the Marché des Éclusiers farmer’s market. Harvest is in full swing, so check out Miel MTL, Crickstart, or over a dozen local farms and artisanal food producers. 400 de la Commune, Thursdays 3 p.m.—7 p.m and Saturdays 9 a.m.—2 p.m.

Montreal supergroup Klaus — featuring local scene heavy hitters Joe Grass (Patrick Watson, Barr Brothers as well as his solo project), Samuel Joly and François Lafontaine (of Karkwa, Galaxie and Marie-Pierre Arthur’s band) — launch their self-titled debut album at outdoor Mile End space Aire Commune with BBQ action c/o Pas d’cochon dans mon salon. Outside 5705 de Gaspé, doors 5 p.m., show 6:15 p.m., free

The Goethe Institut’s ongoing Achtung Film series (in partnership with Cinéma du Parc) screens Paula, a biopic of artist Paula Modersohn-Becker starring Carla Juri (Wetlands, Blade Runner 2049). Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 7 p.m., $12.50

Montreal chanteuse and alt(ish)-vedette Coeur de Pirate (who released her latest record En cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé in June) plays MTelus with French singer-songwriter Gaël Faure. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $40

OUMF and ÎleSoniq team up to present electro/house DJ Mija at Newspeak for the back-to-school festival’s official afterparty. 1403 Ste-Élizabeth, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., $15/$25.

