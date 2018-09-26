Thursday, Sept. 27

King Khan and the Shrines

Among the many screenings at the Montreal Black Film Festival tonight is Beyond the River, the true story of gold-medal-winning athletes Siseko Ntondini and Piers Cruickshanks by Craig Freimond. See our other festival highlights here. Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 7 p.m., $12

Montreal DJ/producer Ryan Playground launches her new record 16/17 at Chinatown’s Club Pelicano (a spot we recently wrote about). See our interview with Ms. Playground here. 1076 Bleury, 10 p.m., price unlisted. Email RSVP@saintwoods.com to attend.

It’s day two of POP Montreal. You can see our festival highlights here, and consider these shows, too:

Local scenesters Wolf Parade play the first of three POP Montreal sets tonight along with Fountain at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $30

Quiet River is the new solo album by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, who’ll be playing the record in its entirety at tonight’s POP gig, featuring opener Jesse MacCormack. Le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $17/$20

Local alt-R&B singer Annie Sama (fka APigeon) launches her new single “Clear” with a POP show at the new Turbo Haüs. 2040 St-Denis, 11 p.m., $10

King Khan & the Shrines may well be the best pound-for-pound act in the biz, and there’s absolutely zero way to go to one of their shows and not end up a sweaty mess. Don’t believe us? Go to the Piccolo Rialto tonight and see for yourself. Gabriella Cohen and Janette King open. 5723 Parc,doors at 10 p.m., show at 11 p.m., $20

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings