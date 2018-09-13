Thursday, Sept. 13

Purple Disco Machine

Late summer outdoor events are everywhere this weekend. The three day Montreal Ribfest starts today in Pierrefonds. The charity event is organized by the Big Brothers and Sisters of the West Island and features 6 “ribbers” [sic] and live music. 13665 Pierrefonds boul., 11 a.m.—9 p.m.

Ever wanted to sneak into the driver’s seat of a metro car? Head down to the Lachine Canal. Station F-MR is a pop-up park built with the old MR-63 trains. They’ve put chairs and tables and other fun deco (including a piano) in the cars so you can hang out and have a coffee or get some work done. Wifi is also available. North bank of the Lachine Canal, near the corner of Richmond and Basin, 11 a.m.—11 p.m., entry free of charge.

The Main is closing down to car traffic today for the last sidewalk sale of the season, entitled BLVD. They have organized “activity zones”, but you could also just go to your favourite terrasse and have a beer and a bifana. Saint-Laurent between Sherbrooke and Mont-Royal, 11 am today until Sunday at 11 p.m.

The Fine Arts Museum’s Young Philanthropists Circle is doing an evening vernissage/cocktail event featuring a guided visit of the ongoing Picasso exhibit. The ticket includes an open bar and food. 1380 Sherbrooke, 6:30 p.m., $60 ($40 tax return).

Lena Willikens and Sarah Szczesny are performing in Phantom Kino Ballett at the Phi Centre. This mixed media piece combines a music video, cinema extracts, spoken word and painting. 407 Saint-Pierre. 8 p.m., $20-$23.

Remix specialist Purple Disco Machine plays combination izakaya/supper-club Flyjin. The bar can be pricey but the show is free. 417 Saint-Pierre, 9 p.m.

