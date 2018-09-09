Sunday, Sept. 9

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal is happening at Jeanne-Mance and Mount Royal parks today. Not to be confused with the Tour de l’Île, this one is not open to the public, but the public is invited to cheer on the array of international world-class athletes. Parc & Rachel, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., free

It’s the last day of the 16th annual Art Tattoo Montréal event, part exhibition, part live tattooing shindig showcasing an eclectic range of ink styles. 1160 Avenue-des-Canadiens-de-Montréal, 12 p.m.

The Concordia Student Union hosts another edition of Trannavision, wherein local celeb stand-up persona Tranna Wintour (alongside fellow comics Travis Cannon, Nancy Webb and Tayana Olal) provide roast-style live commentary during a screening of an awful/classic movie, in this case the 2004 Hilary Duff vehicle A Cinderella Story. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. EV 1.615, doors 7 p.m., free

The Montreal Film Society is screening a 35mm print of film noir classic The Killing (1956), the third feature by Stanley Kubrick, introduced by U.S. film prof (and Concordia film studies Ph.D candidate) Will Fech. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

Local R&B artist TIKA plays Datcha along with Mind Bath. 98 Laurier W, 10 p.m., $7/10

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.