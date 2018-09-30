Sunday, Sept. 30

Henrik Schwarz

It’s the last day of the POP Montreal festival and while you can see loads of show recommendations here and here, here are a couple more POP events worth your time:

Film POP presents Hail the New Puritan, presented as an homage to the late Mark E. Smith, leader of the legendary band the Fall. Charles Atlas’s 1987 film presents a day in the life of choreographer Michael Clark in a faux-cinéma vérité style while also featuring a who’s who of ’80s post-punk icons, Smith included. Note that the venue (Cinéma Moderne) only has 54 seats so you will want to get there early. 5150 St-Laurent, 1 p.m., $12/$15.30

Italy’s Ninos du Brasil (established in 2012) blend techno, batucada, samba and punk. They’re headlining the late show at Piccolo Rialto with Tropico Bravo and the Tupi Collective. 5719 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $12/$15

The Th3rd Wave coffee app and Eight Ounce coffee suppliers present the Art-Latté Olympics, a barista showdown at St-Henri’s Riverside bar that’s free to the public, with free coffee to boot. (There will also be food on site, presumably to purchase.) 5020 St-Ambroise, 1–9 p.m., free

It’s the last Piknic Électronik of the year. Classic German deep house DJ Henrik Schwarz will be closing out the season. Locals Nymra & Sofisticated and Anti-anti will open the show. Parc-Jean Drapeau, 2 p.m., $14.50/$16.50

The Montreal Grand Open, a stand-up comedy competition, is having its 4th preliminary round at McKibbons. Audience members vote for the best performer. 1426 Bishop, 7:30 p.m., $5.

