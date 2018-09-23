Sunday, Sept. 23

Paul de Jong

Parisian archival fashion designer collective Palindrome is organizing a pop-up at Bar Le Ritz P.D.B.. A number of major brand name pieces will be for sale as well as vintage clothing. 179 Jean-Talon W, 2 p.m.—7 p.m.

Wild Strawberries may be one of Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman’s more accessible films but it’s no less a classic or a critical fave than his darker, more challenging material. Made in 1957, the drama is widely regarded as one of Bergman’s best films, lauded for its script, acting and multiple dream sequences. Check out the screening at Concordia’s fine arts building today, courtesy of the Montreal Film Society. Cinema VA-114 (1395 René-Levesque W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

Scandinavian pop sensation Aqua are playing Montreal as part of their Rewind Tour, along with Prozzäk. There will also be a “Much Video Dance”, which may have also been a thing in the 90s. MTelus (59 St-Catherine E), 8 p.m. $75.

From Albany, NY, musician and composer Paul de Jong (the co-founder and cellist for defunct sound collage duo the Books) plays Sala Rosa alongside Jennifer Cavanaugh. Also on the bill are Platitudes, Joni Void and Maya Kuroki. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

