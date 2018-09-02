Sunday, Sept. 2



Mile Ex End Festival. Photo by Marc-André Mongrain

The second day of the Mile Ex End festival features bands including Eddy de Pretto, CRi, Helena Deland and headliners Broken Social Scene and Loud. See more about the festival and its unique location here. Under the Van Horne/Rosemont overpass (entrance at Marmier and Henri-Julien), music begins at 12 p.m., $35

Piknic Électronik returns for its 16th edition, teaming up with the MOntreal Electronic Groove music fest to present a loaded long-weekend line-up of Misstress Barbara and Poirier and more. Buy your tickets online and check out the full Piknic schedule here. Plaine des Jeux (Parc Jean-Drapeau), 2-10 p.m., $14.50/$19

Kickdrum presents: A Very Fun Night, with music courtesy of local dream-pop artists Mouth Breather and Booty EP, as well as the bilingual R&B singersongwriter Maryze. l’Escogriffe (4461 Saint-Denis), 9 p.m., $6/$10

The newly opened Diving Bell Social Club presents its very first comedy night, featuring two shows — the first will be hosted by Amanda McQueen while the second is a Dragons Den parody entitled Rats Nest, care of the Brunch Club. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 7 and 9:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

