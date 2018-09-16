Sunday, Sept. 16

Gui Boratto

The Museum of Jewish Montreal’s restaurant Fletchers are accompanying their weekend brunch service with live turko-sephardic music. The band is playing three hour and a half sets over the course of the late morning/early afternoon. 4040 St-Laurent, 11:00 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m.

The Festival YUL Eat’s Parcours Gourmand is happening today at the SAT. The Parcours consists of 30 food and drinks tasting stations as well as cooking demonstrations by chefs and mixologists from prominent local establishments. 1201 St-Laurent, 12 p.m. $86.23

Classic Brazilian techno DJ/producer and owner of D.O.C. records Gui Boratto plays Piknic Électronik along with locals Mike Laz and Zepha. On the small stage, Shaydakiss will be worth checking out as well. Plaine des Jeux, Jean-Drapeau Park, 2 p.m.—9:30 p.m., $14.50

As part of their Parc at midnight series, Cinéma du Parc is doing a matinée screening of the genre-defining zombie horror flick Night of the Living Dead to underline the film’s 50th anniversary. 3675 Parc, 2:30 p.m., $12.50.

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and this week’s Hammer of the Mods.