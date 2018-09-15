Saturday, Sept. 15

Daniel Avery

Did you catch Jean-Marc Vallée’s excellent HBO series Sharp Objects this summer? With the official Blu-ray/download release of the show (starring Amy Adams and based on Gilian Finn’s novel), HBO is staging a bizarre local event (probably due to Vallée being a Montrealer): they’re installing an interactive pop-up depicting the small town of Wind Gap, Missouri down in the Old Port’s Hangar 16 today. 360 de la Commune E., free

It’s the last day of the summer pop-up park/festival au Pied-du-Courant. To close the season, they’ve got food trucks and a giant version of one of the dancing video games. You can also check out DJ sets by Choses Sauvages, Tshizimba and DJ Sweet La Rock, or performances by the House of Lauren drag family. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 4 p.m.–11:59 p.m., free admission

Creature, Caracol, Jah Cutta, Aiza, Sikh Knowledge and Paul Cargnello are just some of the names performing at MTL vs. RACISME in Parc NDG. The event, spearheaded by Cargnello, aims to meet recent instances of neo-Nazi’s mobilizing in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce with a massive demonstration of inclusivity, diversity, community and music. Parc NDG (Sherbrooke W. and Girouard), 5 p.m., free

The ever esoteric Jon Hopkins is playing Corona tonight. The British electronic dj/producer will be accompanied by the equally masterful Daniel Avery. 2490 Notre-Dame, 8 p.m. $29+

Documentary screening series Cinema Politica is turning 15 and they’re celebrating with a live show by Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Eliza Kavtion, Ellise Barbara and a DJ set by BBBy. Also present are guests of honor Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk) and Alanis Obomsawin. Agora Hydro-Québec (175 Président-Kennedy), 9 p.m., PWYC

If you can’t manage to scrounge up second-hand tickets for the sold-out Jon Hopkins on Facebook, catch Daniel Avery’s afterparty at Newspeak, or do both. Newspeak, 1403 Ste-Élisabeth, 10 p.m., $15/$25

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and this week’s Hammer of the Mods.