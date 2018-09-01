Saturday, Sept. 1



The Barr Brothers. Photo by John Londono

In its second year, the Mile Ex End music fest expands to two weekends, with (largely local) playing today and tomorrow, and francophone comics performing next Saturday. Tonight, the Barr Brothers’ headlining set will be preceded by Hubert Lenoir, Kid Koala’s Vinyl Vaudeville and Poirier Migration Soundsystem, among others. See the weekend’s complete line-up and more info about this year’s edition here. Under the Van Horne/Rosemont overpass (entrance at Marmier and Henri-Julien), music begins at 12 p.m., $35 music one day $60 music two days

The Cinémathèque’s September programming kicks off with Jean Cocteau’s Orpheus, screening as part of the “Par-delà du miroir” series, which focuses on allegorical, fantastic films about what lies “beyond the mirror.” 335 de Maisonneuve E., 7 p.m., $10

The OSM presents a free screening Radu Mihaileanu’s Le concert as part of their La virée classique festival. 260 de Maisonneuve W., 8 p.m., free

It’s synthwave night at Bar la Shop, where a live set by Into the Pale Abyss will be sandwiched between B2B DJ sets by Procyon Lotor and Pocaille. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $5

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.